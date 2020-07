Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill

Remarkable over sized, end unit townhouse ready for move in! Gleaming hardwood floors on the main level! Open kitchen with center island for extra serving space! Maintenance free deck for barbecues! Master bedroom features en-suite bathroom with soaking tub & separate shower! Basement has plenty of room for entertaining! Located in a gated community for extra privacy! Close to metro, bus lines and within minutes of DC and Virginia!