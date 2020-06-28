All apartments in Bowie
1509 PICKFORD LANE
1509 PICKFORD LANE

1509 Pickford Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1509 Pickford Lane, Bowie, MD 20716

Amenities

recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
All on one level, renovated, bright space, 2 French doors, side and back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 PICKFORD LANE have any available units?
1509 PICKFORD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
Is 1509 PICKFORD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1509 PICKFORD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 PICKFORD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1509 PICKFORD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 1509 PICKFORD LANE offer parking?
No, 1509 PICKFORD LANE does not offer parking.
Does 1509 PICKFORD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 PICKFORD LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 PICKFORD LANE have a pool?
No, 1509 PICKFORD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1509 PICKFORD LANE have accessible units?
Yes, 1509 PICKFORD LANE has accessible units.
Does 1509 PICKFORD LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1509 PICKFORD LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1509 PICKFORD LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1509 PICKFORD LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
