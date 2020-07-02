4603 LANGSTON DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This beautiful townhouse sparkles! The first floor boosts hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace in the living room, separate dining room with french doors leading out to the spacious deck. Crown molding and recessed lighting add an elegant touch to both the living and dining rooms. Enjoy a galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, ceramic tile floor and the cutest window seat. A powder room is also a convenience the first floor. The second floor features a large master bedroom with recessed lighting and access to the designer bathroom with dual sinks and soaking tub. There are two additional bedrooms with ceiling fans on this level. All of the bedrooms feature berber carpet and have ample closet space. The lower level is completely finished and has laminate wood flooring. The space is perfect for a family room or man cave. In addition to another full bathroom, you get a bonus room as well. Perfect for office space. The washer and dryer, laundry sink and extra storage are also on this level. Step outside to enjoy a beautiful day in the fenced yard from the lower level entrance. Great house in a great location. Just blocks from Route 50. Housing Choice Vouchers welcome