Bowie, MD
4603 LANGSTON DR
Last updated April 14 2020 at 10:15 AM

4603 LANGSTON DR

4603 Langston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4603 Langston Drive, Bowie, MD 20715

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This beautiful townhouse sparkles! The first floor boosts hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace in the living room, separate dining room with french doors leading out to the spacious deck. Crown molding and recessed lighting add an elegant touch to both the living and dining rooms. Enjoy a galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, ceramic tile floor and the cutest window seat. A powder room is also a convenience the first floor. The second floor features a large master bedroom with recessed lighting and access to the designer bathroom with dual sinks and soaking tub. There are two additional bedrooms with ceiling fans on this level. All of the bedrooms feature berber carpet and have ample closet space. The lower level is completely finished and has laminate wood flooring. The space is perfect for a family room or man cave. In addition to another full bathroom, you get a bonus room as well. Perfect for office space. The washer and dryer, laundry sink and extra storage are also on this level. Step outside to enjoy a beautiful day in the fenced yard from the lower level entrance. Great house in a great location. Just blocks from Route 50. Housing Choice Vouchers welcome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4603 LANGSTON DR have any available units?
4603 LANGSTON DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 4603 LANGSTON DR have?
Some of 4603 LANGSTON DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4603 LANGSTON DR currently offering any rent specials?
4603 LANGSTON DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4603 LANGSTON DR pet-friendly?
No, 4603 LANGSTON DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 4603 LANGSTON DR offer parking?
Yes, 4603 LANGSTON DR offers parking.
Does 4603 LANGSTON DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4603 LANGSTON DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4603 LANGSTON DR have a pool?
No, 4603 LANGSTON DR does not have a pool.
Does 4603 LANGSTON DR have accessible units?
No, 4603 LANGSTON DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4603 LANGSTON DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4603 LANGSTON DR has units with dishwashers.

