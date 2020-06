Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors ceiling fan fireplace carpet

Spacious home with updates throughout. Light filled with two story foyer, two story family room with wall of windows and gas fireplace, hardwood floors on entire main level, kitchen with granite counter and island, spacious first floor office .New carpet on second floor. Awesome master suite and luxurious bath. Ginormous basement with bedroom and full bath. Backyard is an oasis...flagstone patio and privacy fence. You will love it. Listed for sale also.