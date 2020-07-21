3105 TWISTING LANE

Amenities

Welcome to Tulip Grove at Belair and introducing this charming and attractive 4-bedroom, 2 bath, 2-level cape cod home. This home has been recently updated to include updated kitchen and kitchen appliances, hardwood flooring, paint, recess lights, and more. The kitchen has ample cabinet space, plenty of counter space, an ice maker refrigerator, electric stove, dish washer and a cozy breakfast area for dining with the whole family. The family room offers recessed lights, hardwood flooring, a wood burning fireplace and a sliding glass door leading to the deck. The living/dining room combination has recessed light, hardwood floors and a large window that brings in natural light. The attached garage has been converted to a den for extra living space. There are 2 bedrooms on the main level, 2 bedrooms on the upper level and 2 updated bathrooms ~ one on each level. The exterior of the home offers a large fenced in backyard and wonderful outdoor space for relaxing, dining, and for entertaining adults and children. Included in the sale of this home is a large shed with electricity, which can be used for storage or a workshop. This home has been well maintained with fresh paint, updated kitchen and kitchen appliances, recess lighting, updated baths, hardwood flooring and new carpet. Situated on a quiet street in the middle of the block and surrounded by mature plants, trees and a beautiful display of flowers that blossom anytime throughout the year. The Tulip Grove at Belair neighborhood is close to the Bowie Marketplace shopping center, playgrounds, trails and pools. Rent today or make an offer to purchase.