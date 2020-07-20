2301 BELAIR DRIVE

Amenities

Large corner lot. 3 bdrm colonial that is LEAD FREE. All baths and Kitchen have been updated. Garage is converted to carpeted bdrm/den. Patio out laundry rm door that is fenced in. Bay window in kitchen w/door to fenced yard. Carpets will be cleaned. Pets case by case. Pictures are from last time vacant.