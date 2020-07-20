Large corner lot. 3 bdrm colonial that is LEAD FREE. All baths and Kitchen have been updated. Garage is converted to carpeted bdrm/den. Patio out laundry rm door that is fenced in. Bay window in kitchen w/door to fenced yard. Carpets will be cleaned. Pets case by case. Pictures are from last time vacant.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2301 BELAIR DRIVE have any available units?
2301 BELAIR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2301 BELAIR DRIVE have?
Some of 2301 BELAIR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 BELAIR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2301 BELAIR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 BELAIR DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2301 BELAIR DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2301 BELAIR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2301 BELAIR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2301 BELAIR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2301 BELAIR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 BELAIR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2301 BELAIR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2301 BELAIR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2301 BELAIR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 BELAIR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2301 BELAIR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.