Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully renovated home! Brand new kitchen cabinets, counter tops, SS appliances, carpet the list goes on. Huge 2nd bedroom with walk-in closet. Entire 3rd floor is master bedroom which includes walk-in closet, sitting room, on-suite with jacuzzi tub and shower. You do not want to miss out on this home. Schedule an appointment while it lasts.