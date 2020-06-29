General/Agent: Beautiful well kept 3BD/2.5 Bath with all the bells and whistles. Kitchen with granite counter tops and new appliances. Hardwood floors through out. sizeable deck above an outdoor patio for entertaining. Finished basement and more. Agents please show this exceptional rental.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16424 PLEASANT HILL COURT have any available units?
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
What amenities does 16424 PLEASANT HILL COURT have?
Some of 16424 PLEASANT HILL COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16424 PLEASANT HILL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
16424 PLEASANT HILL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.