16424 PLEASANT HILL COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

General/Agent: Beautiful well kept 3BD/2.5 Bath with all the bells and whistles. Kitchen with granite counter tops and new appliances. Hardwood floors through out. sizeable deck above an outdoor patio for entertaining. Finished basement and more. Agents please show this exceptional rental.