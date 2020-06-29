All apartments in Bowie
16424 PLEASANT HILL COURT
Last updated March 29 2020 at 1:42 AM

16424 PLEASANT HILL COURT

16424 Pleasant Hill Court · No Longer Available
Location

16424 Pleasant Hill Court, Bowie, MD 20716

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
General/Agent: Beautiful well kept 3BD/2.5 Bath with all the bells and whistles. Kitchen with granite counter tops and new appliances. Hardwood floors through out. sizeable deck above an outdoor patio for entertaining. Finished basement and more. Agents please show this exceptional rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16424 PLEASANT HILL COURT have any available units?
16424 PLEASANT HILL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 16424 PLEASANT HILL COURT have?
Some of 16424 PLEASANT HILL COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16424 PLEASANT HILL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
16424 PLEASANT HILL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16424 PLEASANT HILL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 16424 PLEASANT HILL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 16424 PLEASANT HILL COURT offer parking?
No, 16424 PLEASANT HILL COURT does not offer parking.
Does 16424 PLEASANT HILL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16424 PLEASANT HILL COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16424 PLEASANT HILL COURT have a pool?
No, 16424 PLEASANT HILL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 16424 PLEASANT HILL COURT have accessible units?
No, 16424 PLEASANT HILL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 16424 PLEASANT HILL COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 16424 PLEASANT HILL COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
