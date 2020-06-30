15807 EASTHAVEN COURT

Amenities

Newly renovated 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom condo with spacious bedrooms available for immediate rental. All new kitchen appliances, washer dryer, and hot water heater. Conveniently located minutes for Bowie Town Center, Movie theater, restaurants and commuter bus lot. Please use PG Rental Application uploaded in Docs. there's a $35 application fee per adult over 18.1) Applicant must go to our web site: trademarkrealtymd.com 2) On our main page, applicant clicks on Property Management3) Applicant scrolls down to Step 2: Pay a Rental Fee Online4) Applicant clicks on BUY NOW. This takes them to Pay Pal, and they choose how many credit reports they are paying for.