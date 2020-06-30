All apartments in Bowie
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:45 AM

15807 EASTHAVEN COURT

15807 Easthaven Court · No Longer Available
Location

15807 Easthaven Court, Bowie, MD 20716

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Newly renovated 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom condo with spacious bedrooms available for immediate rental. All new kitchen appliances, washer dryer, and hot water heater. Conveniently located minutes for Bowie Town Center, Movie theater, restaurants and commuter bus lot. Please use PG Rental Application uploaded in Docs. there's a $35 application fee per adult over 18.1) Applicant must go to our web site: trademarkrealtymd.com 2) On our main page, applicant clicks on Property Management3) Applicant scrolls down to Step 2: Pay a Rental Fee Online4) Applicant clicks on BUY NOW. This takes them to Pay Pal, and they choose how many credit reports they are paying for.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15807 EASTHAVEN COURT have any available units?
15807 EASTHAVEN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 15807 EASTHAVEN COURT have?
Some of 15807 EASTHAVEN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15807 EASTHAVEN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
15807 EASTHAVEN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15807 EASTHAVEN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 15807 EASTHAVEN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 15807 EASTHAVEN COURT offer parking?
No, 15807 EASTHAVEN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 15807 EASTHAVEN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15807 EASTHAVEN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15807 EASTHAVEN COURT have a pool?
No, 15807 EASTHAVEN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 15807 EASTHAVEN COURT have accessible units?
No, 15807 EASTHAVEN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 15807 EASTHAVEN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15807 EASTHAVEN COURT has units with dishwashers.

