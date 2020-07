Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely Cape Cod. Covered front porch. Garage converted into family room. Eat in kitchen with new cabinets, new counter-top and slider exit to screened in porch. 2 bedrooms and full bath on the main level. Upper level 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. Fenced yard. Storm doors and windows. Very convenient to shops and restaurants, schools. Property available to move 11/1/19. Also available for sale MDPG541574. And rent w/option $2400.00. Easy access to US-301, US-50 and MD-450.