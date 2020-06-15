All apartments in Bowie
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:36 PM

11919 GALAXY LANE

11919 Galaxy Lane · (410) 451-9655
Location

11919 Galaxy Lane, Bowie, MD 20715

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 2364 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Property Amenities
1 bdrm unit w/separate entrance. Full upstairs of cape cod: full bath, large rm is living area and kitchenette with small refrigerator & microwave. Large walk in closet. Furnished. Small room is separate bedroom. Sofa, loveseat, dining table and chairs. Bedroom includes bed and other furniture pictured. Owner has dogs but they are not allowed upstairs. Tenant pays 1/2 of elec, 1/2 gas and 1/2 water. Will run a background check. No pets. On street parking. furniture and carpeting has been cleaned and cleaning will be required on moveout. -->>Instructions in documents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11919 GALAXY LANE have any available units?
11919 GALAXY LANE has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 11919 GALAXY LANE have?
Some of 11919 GALAXY LANE's amenities include walk in closets, microwave, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11919 GALAXY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11919 GALAXY LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11919 GALAXY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 11919 GALAXY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 11919 GALAXY LANE offer parking?
No, 11919 GALAXY LANE does not offer parking.
Does 11919 GALAXY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11919 GALAXY LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11919 GALAXY LANE have a pool?
No, 11919 GALAXY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 11919 GALAXY LANE have accessible units?
No, 11919 GALAXY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11919 GALAXY LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11919 GALAXY LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
