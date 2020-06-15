11919 GALAXY LANE

Amenities

walk in closets microwave furnished carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet furnished microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

1 bdrm unit w/separate entrance. Full upstairs of cape cod: full bath, large rm is living area and kitchenette with small refrigerator & microwave. Large walk in closet. Furnished. Small room is separate bedroom. Sofa, loveseat, dining table and chairs. Bedroom includes bed and other furniture pictured. Owner has dogs but they are not allowed upstairs. Tenant pays 1/2 of elec, 1/2 gas and 1/2 water. Will run a background check. No pets. On street parking. furniture and carpeting has been cleaned and cleaning will be required on moveout. -->>Instructions in documents.