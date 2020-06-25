9504 FOREST ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking hot tub

Simply gorgeous, furnished, almost new home with an abundance of natural light, plus all the upgraded bells and whistles! 9ft ceilings, open floorplan, stunning kitchen with French doors to expansive deck for entertaining. Deck has ceiling fans and shades for screening the summer sun. Sun filled family room with gas fireplace, beautiful moldings and custom millwork. Dining room easily seats 10, opens to living room for expansive entertaining. Stunning master suite with 2 walk in closets, huge master bath with soaking tub and spa shower, 2 vanities. 3 large bedrooms with 1 king, 1 full and 1 twin bed. Laundry room upstairs. Lower level has the perfect au pair bedroom or home office with a full bath. Very spacious family room/rec room with TV. Completely FURNISHED, just bring your suitcases and bed linens! Rent includes alarm system and yard work/gutter cleaning. Move in and start relaxing! (Piano not included). Apply using GCAAR application + SmartMove on line screening. AVAIL 7/15 FURNISHED