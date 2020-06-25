All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated May 28 2019 at 6:05 AM

9504 FOREST ROAD

9504 Forest Road · No Longer Available
Location

9504 Forest Road, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
Simply gorgeous, furnished, almost new home with an abundance of natural light, plus all the upgraded bells and whistles! 9ft ceilings, open floorplan, stunning kitchen with French doors to expansive deck for entertaining. Deck has ceiling fans and shades for screening the summer sun. Sun filled family room with gas fireplace, beautiful moldings and custom millwork. Dining room easily seats 10, opens to living room for expansive entertaining. Stunning master suite with 2 walk in closets, huge master bath with soaking tub and spa shower, 2 vanities. 3 large bedrooms with 1 king, 1 full and 1 twin bed. Laundry room upstairs. Lower level has the perfect au pair bedroom or home office with a full bath. Very spacious family room/rec room with TV. Completely FURNISHED, just bring your suitcases and bed linens! Rent includes alarm system and yard work/gutter cleaning. Move in and start relaxing! (Piano not included). Apply using GCAAR application + SmartMove on line screening. AVAIL 7/15 FURNISHED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9504 FOREST ROAD have any available units?
9504 FOREST ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 9504 FOREST ROAD have?
Some of 9504 FOREST ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9504 FOREST ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9504 FOREST ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9504 FOREST ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9504 FOREST ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 9504 FOREST ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 9504 FOREST ROAD offers parking.
Does 9504 FOREST ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9504 FOREST ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9504 FOREST ROAD have a pool?
No, 9504 FOREST ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 9504 FOREST ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9504 FOREST ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9504 FOREST ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9504 FOREST ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9504 FOREST ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9504 FOREST ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
