All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 9409 LOCUST HILL ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
9409 LOCUST HILL ROAD
Last updated August 2 2019 at 3:40 AM

9409 LOCUST HILL ROAD

9409 Locust Hill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9409 Locust Hill Road, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
media room
CUSTOM owner occupied home with added improvements beyond original acquisition cost of $1.95 million., 10 ft ceilings main level, 4800 sf above grade, custom millwork w/ 18"deep moldings, 14" high base, dramatic floating THREE story atrium staircase with custom panel mold stretching from basement to sleeping level, solid 8 ft doors, huge family room with coffered ceilings w/ floor to ceiling stone fireplace open to gourmet kitchen, WOLFE, stove/SUB ZERO, main level has adult study and childs study, completely built out mud room with pull outs and kids cubbies, sink, Four ensuite bedrooms with granite baths each having custom built out walk in closets, Gracious MBedroom with tray ceiling with fireplace, his/her closets, high end master bath, Large upstairs Laundry Room, Walkout lower level with luxury granite bar, theater area (screen and projector conveys), nicely appointed recreation room, NO FISHBOWL EFFECT like most new infill new builds (1/4 acre private rear yard). Large flagstone patio, generator, Unbeatable location :walk to downtown Bethesda/Subway w Easy access to 495. Owner will consider lease furnished for additional rent. Prefers two year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9409 LOCUST HILL ROAD have any available units?
9409 LOCUST HILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 9409 LOCUST HILL ROAD have?
Some of 9409 LOCUST HILL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9409 LOCUST HILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9409 LOCUST HILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9409 LOCUST HILL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9409 LOCUST HILL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 9409 LOCUST HILL ROAD offer parking?
No, 9409 LOCUST HILL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 9409 LOCUST HILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9409 LOCUST HILL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9409 LOCUST HILL ROAD have a pool?
No, 9409 LOCUST HILL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 9409 LOCUST HILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9409 LOCUST HILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9409 LOCUST HILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9409 LOCUST HILL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9409 LOCUST HILL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9409 LOCUST HILL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solaire Bethesda on Woodmont
7077 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Triangle Towers
4853 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Metropolitan
7620 Old Georgetown Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Brody
4901 Montgomery Lane
Bethesda, MD 20814
Bainbridge Bethesda
4918 Saint Elmo Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Upstairs at Bethesda Row
7131 Arlington Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
7770 Norfolk
7770 Norfolk Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave
Bethesda, MD 20816

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with BalconyBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University