9409 LOCUST HILL ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry media room

CUSTOM owner occupied home with added improvements beyond original acquisition cost of $1.95 million., 10 ft ceilings main level, 4800 sf above grade, custom millwork w/ 18"deep moldings, 14" high base, dramatic floating THREE story atrium staircase with custom panel mold stretching from basement to sleeping level, solid 8 ft doors, huge family room with coffered ceilings w/ floor to ceiling stone fireplace open to gourmet kitchen, WOLFE, stove/SUB ZERO, main level has adult study and childs study, completely built out mud room with pull outs and kids cubbies, sink, Four ensuite bedrooms with granite baths each having custom built out walk in closets, Gracious MBedroom with tray ceiling with fireplace, his/her closets, high end master bath, Large upstairs Laundry Room, Walkout lower level with luxury granite bar, theater area (screen and projector conveys), nicely appointed recreation room, NO FISHBOWL EFFECT like most new infill new builds (1/4 acre private rear yard). Large flagstone patio, generator, Unbeatable location :walk to downtown Bethesda/Subway w Easy access to 495. Owner will consider lease furnished for additional rent. Prefers two year lease.