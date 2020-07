Amenities

Amazing All Brick Cape Cod perched above the road/sidewalk in the convenient yet serene Wyngate subdivision of Bethesda. Hardwoods on the main and upper levels, fireplace, fenced yard, unfinished walk-out basement with work-room and large utility sinks. This cozy detached home is a short walk to Wyngate Elementary School, and very easy access to major arteries and public transportation!