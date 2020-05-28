All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

9300 Chanute Drive

9300 Chanute Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9300 Chanute Drive, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
9300 Chanute Drive Available 05/01/19 Elegant Bethesda Home for Rent- Updated Kitchen, Screened In Porch, Patio, Garage & Fully Finished Basement - Address: 9300 Chanute Drive Bethesda, Maryland 20814
Market Rent: $3,350 for a 12-24 Month Lease
Utilties: Tenant Responsible for all Utilties
Square Feet: 2,088 Square Feet
Pets: No Pets
Move In: Available Now!

Welcome to 9300 Chanute Drive! This elegant home sits on top of a small hill. This beautiful detached home has a front yard, back yard, back patio, & screened in porch. Enjoy the summer nights outside! The house also comes equipped with an attached garage and driveway. The interior of the house has a spacious living room area that flows into the dining room. The two bathrooms on the main floor recently updated. The basement is fully finished with a washer/dryer in unit!

Bedrooms: Three Bedrooms
Bathrooms: Two and a Half Bathrooms
Appliances: Stainless Steel Electric Range Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, & Refrigerator
Amenities: Garage Parking, Front Yard, Back Yard, Screened In Porch, Finished Basement, Driveway, Back Patio
Basement: The Basement Cannot Be Used As a Bedroom
Move In Fee: None!
Application Fee: $65 per person
Deposit: Equal to One Month's Rent

EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801

Leasing Agents:
James E. Rice- 410.474.3055

(RLNE4847307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9300 Chanute Drive have any available units?
9300 Chanute Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 9300 Chanute Drive have?
Some of 9300 Chanute Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9300 Chanute Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9300 Chanute Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9300 Chanute Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9300 Chanute Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9300 Chanute Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9300 Chanute Drive offers parking.
Does 9300 Chanute Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9300 Chanute Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9300 Chanute Drive have a pool?
No, 9300 Chanute Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9300 Chanute Drive have accessible units?
No, 9300 Chanute Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9300 Chanute Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9300 Chanute Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9300 Chanute Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9300 Chanute Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
