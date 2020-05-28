Amenities

9300 Chanute Drive Available 05/01/19 Elegant Bethesda Home for Rent- Updated Kitchen, Screened In Porch, Patio, Garage & Fully Finished Basement - Address: 9300 Chanute Drive Bethesda, Maryland 20814

Market Rent: $3,350 for a 12-24 Month Lease

Utilties: Tenant Responsible for all Utilties

Square Feet: 2,088 Square Feet

Pets: No Pets

Move In: Available Now!



Welcome to 9300 Chanute Drive! This elegant home sits on top of a small hill. This beautiful detached home has a front yard, back yard, back patio, & screened in porch. Enjoy the summer nights outside! The house also comes equipped with an attached garage and driveway. The interior of the house has a spacious living room area that flows into the dining room. The two bathrooms on the main floor recently updated. The basement is fully finished with a washer/dryer in unit!



Bedrooms: Three Bedrooms

Bathrooms: Two and a Half Bathrooms

Appliances: Stainless Steel Electric Range Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, & Refrigerator

Amenities: Garage Parking, Front Yard, Back Yard, Screened In Porch, Finished Basement, Driveway, Back Patio

Basement: The Basement Cannot Be Used As a Bedroom

Move In Fee: None!

Application Fee: $65 per person

Deposit: Equal to One Month's Rent



EJF Real Estate Services Inc.

1428 U Street NW Second Floor

Washington, DC 20009

Main Line: 202.537.1801



Leasing Agents:

James E. Rice- 410.474.3055



