9203 Adelaide Ct

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bed 3 Bath - Bethesda Split Level - Move In Ready - This beautifully maintained 4-level split level single-family home is located only minutes from downtown Bethesda.



Main Level Features: Hardwood floors throughout, living room with fireplace, large eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, kitchen island, and tons of cabinet space.



Upper-Level Features: Hardwood floors throughout, 3 spacious bedrooms, and a full hallway bathroom with tub.



Upper 2nd Level Features: Wall to wall carpeting, walk-in closet, ensuite master bathroom with large jacuzzi soaking tub, dual vanity sinks, and separate shower.



Lower Level Features: Large family room with wall to wall carpeting, full bathroom with shower, and laundry room with extra storage space.



Exterior: Located on a cul-de-sac, front porch, fenced-in yard, and storage shed



Parking: Driveway and street parking



Commutability: 3.3 Miles from the Bethesda Metro, 2.2 Miles from Walter Reed, 1.9 miles from NIH Medical Center, near 495, Old Georgetown Rd, Greentree Rd, and Fernwood Rd.



Lease Terms

*50Application fee

* 1-month rent security deposit required

*Min 12-month lease considered

*Pets are accepted for this property ($50 per mo / No Aggressive Breeds)

*Tenant responsible for all utilities

*No smoking inside the property

*Tenant responsible for landscaping lawn care



(RLNE5101446)