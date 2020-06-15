9203 Adelaide Ct

Amenities
4 Bed 3 Bath - Bethesda Split Level - Move In Ready - This beautifully maintained 4-level split level single-family home is located only minutes from downtown Bethesda.
Main Level Features: Hardwood floors throughout, living room with fireplace, large eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, kitchen island, and tons of cabinet space.
Upper-Level Features: Hardwood floors throughout, 3 spacious bedrooms, and a full hallway bathroom with tub.
Upper 2nd Level Features: Wall to wall carpeting, walk-in closet, ensuite master bathroom with large jacuzzi soaking tub, dual vanity sinks, and separate shower.
Lower Level Features: Large family room with wall to wall carpeting, full bathroom with shower, and laundry room with extra storage space.
Exterior: Located on a cul-de-sac, front porch, fenced-in yard, and storage shed
Parking: Driveway and street parking
Commutability: 3.3 Miles from the Bethesda Metro, 2.2 Miles from Walter Reed, 1.9 miles from NIH Medical Center, near 495, Old Georgetown Rd, Greentree Rd, and Fernwood Rd.
Lease Terms
*50Application fee
* 1-month rent security deposit required
*Min 12-month lease considered
*Pets are accepted for this property ($50 per mo / No Aggressive Breeds)
*Tenant responsible for all utilities
*No smoking inside the property
*Tenant responsible for landscaping lawn care
(RLNE5101446)