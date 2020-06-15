All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 9203 Adelaide Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
9203 Adelaide Ct
Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:35 AM

9203 Adelaide Ct

9203 Adelaide Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9203 Adelaide Court, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bed 3 Bath - Bethesda Split Level - Move In Ready - This beautifully maintained 4-level split level single-family home is located only minutes from downtown Bethesda.

Main Level Features: Hardwood floors throughout, living room with fireplace, large eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, kitchen island, and tons of cabinet space.

Upper-Level Features: Hardwood floors throughout, 3 spacious bedrooms, and a full hallway bathroom with tub.

Upper 2nd Level Features: Wall to wall carpeting, walk-in closet, ensuite master bathroom with large jacuzzi soaking tub, dual vanity sinks, and separate shower.

Lower Level Features: Large family room with wall to wall carpeting, full bathroom with shower, and laundry room with extra storage space.

Exterior: Located on a cul-de-sac, front porch, fenced-in yard, and storage shed

Parking: Driveway and street parking

Commutability: 3.3 Miles from the Bethesda Metro, 2.2 Miles from Walter Reed, 1.9 miles from NIH Medical Center, near 495, Old Georgetown Rd, Greentree Rd, and Fernwood Rd.

Lease Terms
*50Application fee
* 1-month rent security deposit required
*Min 12-month lease considered
*Pets are accepted for this property ($50 per mo / No Aggressive Breeds)
*Tenant responsible for all utilities
*No smoking inside the property
*Tenant responsible for landscaping lawn care

(RLNE5101446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9203 Adelaide Ct have any available units?
9203 Adelaide Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 9203 Adelaide Ct have?
Some of 9203 Adelaide Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9203 Adelaide Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9203 Adelaide Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9203 Adelaide Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9203 Adelaide Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9203 Adelaide Ct offer parking?
Yes, 9203 Adelaide Ct offers parking.
Does 9203 Adelaide Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9203 Adelaide Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9203 Adelaide Ct have a pool?
No, 9203 Adelaide Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9203 Adelaide Ct have accessible units?
No, 9203 Adelaide Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9203 Adelaide Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 9203 Adelaide Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9203 Adelaide Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 9203 Adelaide Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Metropolitan
7620 Old Georgetown Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Pooks Hill Tower & Court
3 Pooks Hill Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Flats at Bethesda Avenue
7170 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20815
Element 28
100 Commerce Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Whitney
7707 Wisconsin Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
7770 Norfolk
7770 Norfolk Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave
Bethesda, MD 20816
Gallery Bethesda II
4850 Rugby Avenue
Bethesda, MD 20814

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with BalconyBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University