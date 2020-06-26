All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

8401 Beech Tree Road

8401 Beech Tree Road · No Longer Available
Location

8401 Beech Tree Road, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 07/01/19 Long and Foster - Listing Agent Wendy Banner - Updated brick home in desired Burning Tree neighborhood on beautiful tree lined street w/ flat fenced yard, 4 BR and 3 BA, updated kitchen w/ granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances, spacious living room w/soaring ceiling & fireplace open to dining room, hardwood floors and much more. Main level w/3 spacious bedrooms & 2 BA including an owner's suite w/ en-suite bath. Walk-up lower level w/ recreation room, large BR & full BA. Beautiful flat/ cleared usable yard. Attached one car garage. Amazing location just STEPS from Burning Tree Elementary & in close proximity to Bethesda, Potomac, shopping/ dining and more. COMMUTERS DREAM w/ easy access to 495, River Rd, GW Parkway & 270. Long and Foster - Contact Jon Tobery @240-367-6366 - Email: jon.tobery@longandfoster.com - Office: 202-944-8400

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/bethesda-md?lid=12287369

(RLNE4921990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8401 Beech Tree Road have any available units?
8401 Beech Tree Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 8401 Beech Tree Road have?
Some of 8401 Beech Tree Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8401 Beech Tree Road currently offering any rent specials?
8401 Beech Tree Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8401 Beech Tree Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8401 Beech Tree Road is pet friendly.
Does 8401 Beech Tree Road offer parking?
Yes, 8401 Beech Tree Road offers parking.
Does 8401 Beech Tree Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8401 Beech Tree Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8401 Beech Tree Road have a pool?
No, 8401 Beech Tree Road does not have a pool.
Does 8401 Beech Tree Road have accessible units?
No, 8401 Beech Tree Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8401 Beech Tree Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8401 Beech Tree Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 8401 Beech Tree Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8401 Beech Tree Road has units with air conditioning.
