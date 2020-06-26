8401 Beech Tree Road

Amenities
Available 07/01/19 Long and Foster - Listing Agent Wendy Banner - Updated brick home in desired Burning Tree neighborhood on beautiful tree lined street w/ flat fenced yard, 4 BR and 3 BA, updated kitchen w/ granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances, spacious living room w/soaring ceiling & fireplace open to dining room, hardwood floors and much more. Main level w/3 spacious bedrooms & 2 BA including an owner's suite w/ en-suite bath. Walk-up lower level w/ recreation room, large BR & full BA. Beautiful flat/ cleared usable yard. Attached one car garage. Amazing location just STEPS from Burning Tree Elementary & in close proximity to Bethesda, Potomac, shopping/ dining and more. COMMUTERS DREAM w/ easy access to 495, River Rd, GW Parkway & 270. Long and Foster - Contact Jon Tobery @240-367-6366 - Email: jon.tobery@longandfoster.com - Office: 202-944-8400
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/bethesda-md?lid=12287369
(RLNE4921990)