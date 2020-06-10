8307 WHITMAN DRIVE

Amenities

Amazing opportunity to live in one of the BEST neighborhoods in Bethesda! Close to commuter routes, DC and access to VA! Upgraded contemporary situated in a cul-de-sac on a beautiful, private lot. This home is flooded with natural light and charming features hardwood floors, recessed lighting and tons of windows. Updates include granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Enjoy the convenience of having three bedrooms and two full baths on the main level and two bedrooms and one bath in the lower walk-out level of the home. You will love the tree lined views from the deck and backyard. WHITMAN DISTRICT!