Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

House was renovated several years ago with new modern kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and new cabinets; Hardwood floors through the main floor and second floor; Half baths on main floor and basement level; Full bath on second level; Finished basement with lots of storage and laundry room with front loading washer and dryer; Central air and heat; Walking distance to NIH, Bethesda metro station, and Water Reed Medical Center; B-CC school district.Great perk - lawn service included with lease!