8017 HAMPDEN LN

LOCATION ! LOCATION!! Greenwich Forest ! Instant access to downtown Bethesda via sidewalks on Wilson Lane. Most charming street and neighborhood with mature landscaping & majestic trees. Breath taking Tudor home with large rooms and a large backyard. 2 car Rear Entry Garage. An absolutely elegant home with character in excellent condition. Great floor plan with bedrooms and baths on all 3 finished levels. Spacious Sunroom/screened porch & Kitchen overlooking level fenced back yard. Minutes to Beth Metro & restaurants. Kindly respect others... do not touch items inside.