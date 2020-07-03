All apartments in Bethesda
8017 HAMPDEN LN

8017 Hampden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8017 Hampden Lane, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION ! LOCATION!! Greenwich Forest ! Instant access to downtown Bethesda via sidewalks on Wilson Lane. Most charming street and neighborhood with mature landscaping & majestic trees. Breath taking Tudor home with large rooms and a large backyard. 2 car Rear Entry Garage. An absolutely elegant home with character in excellent condition. Great floor plan with bedrooms and baths on all 3 finished levels. Spacious Sunroom/screened porch & Kitchen overlooking level fenced back yard. Minutes to Beth Metro & restaurants. Kindly respect others... do not touch items inside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8017 HAMPDEN LN have any available units?
8017 HAMPDEN LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
Is 8017 HAMPDEN LN currently offering any rent specials?
8017 HAMPDEN LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8017 HAMPDEN LN pet-friendly?
No, 8017 HAMPDEN LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 8017 HAMPDEN LN offer parking?
Yes, 8017 HAMPDEN LN offers parking.
Does 8017 HAMPDEN LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8017 HAMPDEN LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8017 HAMPDEN LN have a pool?
No, 8017 HAMPDEN LN does not have a pool.
Does 8017 HAMPDEN LN have accessible units?
No, 8017 HAMPDEN LN does not have accessible units.
Does 8017 HAMPDEN LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 8017 HAMPDEN LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8017 HAMPDEN LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 8017 HAMPDEN LN does not have units with air conditioning.

