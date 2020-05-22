All apartments in Bethesda
7709 WESTFIELD DRIVE

7709 Westfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7709 Westfield Drive, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Light-filled, mid-century contemporary with clean design and fantastic location. Built circa 1950, this home features an open floor plan on the main level with a dramatic cathedral-ceiling'd living/dining area w/wood-burning FP and a stylish open staircase to the upper floor. 4BR total: 2BR/1BA on main with 2BR/1BA on upper. Approx. 1654 sf of living space plus a partially finished basement with another 660 sf. Wood floors, fully-fenced, low-maintenance rear yard, off-street parking, convenient access from River Road to the Beltway as well as to commuter routes downtown. Whitman school cluster. Multi-year lease preferred; pets case-by-case. Professionally managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7709 WESTFIELD DRIVE have any available units?
7709 WESTFIELD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 7709 WESTFIELD DRIVE have?
Some of 7709 WESTFIELD DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7709 WESTFIELD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7709 WESTFIELD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7709 WESTFIELD DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7709 WESTFIELD DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 7709 WESTFIELD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7709 WESTFIELD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7709 WESTFIELD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7709 WESTFIELD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7709 WESTFIELD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7709 WESTFIELD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7709 WESTFIELD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7709 WESTFIELD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7709 WESTFIELD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7709 WESTFIELD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7709 WESTFIELD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7709 WESTFIELD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
