7709 WESTFIELD DRIVE

Light-filled, mid-century contemporary with clean design and fantastic location. Built circa 1950, this home features an open floor plan on the main level with a dramatic cathedral-ceiling'd living/dining area w/wood-burning FP and a stylish open staircase to the upper floor. 4BR total: 2BR/1BA on main with 2BR/1BA on upper. Approx. 1654 sf of living space plus a partially finished basement with another 660 sf. Wood floors, fully-fenced, low-maintenance rear yard, off-street parking, convenient access from River Road to the Beltway as well as to commuter routes downtown. Whitman school cluster. Multi-year lease preferred; pets case-by-case. Professionally managed.