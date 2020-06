Amenities

parking recently renovated

Great Bethesda house with renovated kitchen ready for move in. 4BR + Den, 3BA. Spacious lower level with large family room, laundry with new appliances and bedroom and full bath. Close to Burning Tree Elem. Pyle Middle and Whitman High Schools. Great location w/easy access to 495, River Rd, GW Parkway & 270. Close to Bethesda shopping, dining and more. Added bonus landscaping/yard maintenance included. Available immediately.