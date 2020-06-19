7347 WISCONSIN AVENUE

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

Welcome to 7347 a pet-friendly 5 unit Boutique apartment building in the heart of Downtown Bethesda. Beautiful Brazilian cherry hardwood floors and plenty of natural night flow throughout the open, airy layout of this 1 bedroom 1 bath unit. Special highlights include a charming built-in entertainment unit, high ceilings, chic recessed lighting, ceiling fans, custom cabinetry and granite countertops in the kitchen. You will be sure to enjoy this perfect setting for both relaxing and entertaining. Residents of 7347 also love the convenience of being near it all with the Metro, great shops, bars and restaurants just a short walk away. Shared laundry in building. Tenant pays only for cable/internet service. $45 application fee **IN PERSON SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY TO SERIOUS APPLICANTS ONLY AFTER THEY HAVE TAKEN THE 3D TOUR** 3D TOUR- http://my.matterport.com/show/?m=tRLPa8ayTdL