Last updated June 3 2020 at 11:44 AM

7347 WISCONSIN AVENUE

7347 Wisconsin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7347 Wisconsin Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Welcome to 7347 a pet-friendly 5 unit Boutique apartment building in the heart of Downtown Bethesda. Beautiful Brazilian cherry hardwood floors and plenty of natural night flow throughout the open, airy layout of this 1 bedroom 1 bath unit. Special highlights include a charming built-in entertainment unit, high ceilings, chic recessed lighting, ceiling fans, custom cabinetry and granite countertops in the kitchen. You will be sure to enjoy this perfect setting for both relaxing and entertaining. Residents of 7347 also love the convenience of being near it all with the Metro, great shops, bars and restaurants just a short walk away. Shared laundry in building. Tenant pays only for cable/internet service. $45 application fee **IN PERSON SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY TO SERIOUS APPLICANTS ONLY AFTER THEY HAVE TAKEN THE 3D TOUR** 3D TOUR- http://my.matterport.com/show/?m=tRLPa8ayTdL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

