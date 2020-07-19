All apartments in Bethesda
7222 47th St. Unit R1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7222 47th St. Unit R1

7222 47th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7222 47th Street, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Luxurious modern condo offering the best urban living around! Located in the heart of Bethesda with a 97 walkability score lets you enjoy life on the go with ease. This exclusive condo has gorgeous and easy clean porcelain tile floors, and large naturally bright living space wonderful for hosting friends. The newly renovated gourmet kitchen includes quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and an abundance of soft close cabinets to help stay organized while preparing your favorite meals to share. The very spacious master suite has a cavernous custom walk-in closet making sure you never run out of space. The renovated bathroom now features mood lighting and quartz waterfall shower. A built in office desk is convenient as is the large laundry room newer washer and dryer with extra storage space. This condo also has a private walkout patio where you can take in the outdoor sun. A nest climate control system lets you easily keep track of your utilities. The assigned attached garage parking is just steps from your door. Don’t wait long reach out to schedule a showing to see this prestigious condo because it won't be around for long.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/7222-47th-st-unit-r1 ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7222 47th St. Unit R1 have any available units?
7222 47th St. Unit R1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 7222 47th St. Unit R1 have?
Some of 7222 47th St. Unit R1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7222 47th St. Unit R1 currently offering any rent specials?
7222 47th St. Unit R1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7222 47th St. Unit R1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7222 47th St. Unit R1 is pet friendly.
Does 7222 47th St. Unit R1 offer parking?
Yes, 7222 47th St. Unit R1 offers parking.
Does 7222 47th St. Unit R1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7222 47th St. Unit R1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7222 47th St. Unit R1 have a pool?
No, 7222 47th St. Unit R1 does not have a pool.
Does 7222 47th St. Unit R1 have accessible units?
No, 7222 47th St. Unit R1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7222 47th St. Unit R1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7222 47th St. Unit R1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7222 47th St. Unit R1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7222 47th St. Unit R1 has units with air conditioning.
