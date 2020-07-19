Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Luxurious modern condo offering the best urban living around! Located in the heart of Bethesda with a 97 walkability score lets you enjoy life on the go with ease. This exclusive condo has gorgeous and easy clean porcelain tile floors, and large naturally bright living space wonderful for hosting friends. The newly renovated gourmet kitchen includes quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and an abundance of soft close cabinets to help stay organized while preparing your favorite meals to share. The very spacious master suite has a cavernous custom walk-in closet making sure you never run out of space. The renovated bathroom now features mood lighting and quartz waterfall shower. A built in office desk is convenient as is the large laundry room newer washer and dryer with extra storage space. This condo also has a private walkout patio where you can take in the outdoor sun. A nest climate control system lets you easily keep track of your utilities. The assigned attached garage parking is just steps from your door. Don’t wait long reach out to schedule a showing to see this prestigious condo because it won't be around for long.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/7222-47th-st-unit-r1 ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.