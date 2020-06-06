7103 EXFAIR ROAD

Amenities

Live in a Showhouse! This home was featured in the Washington Post for it's unique architecture and beautiful layout. The owner has designed this home with comfort, convenience and beauty in mind; her attention to detail is remarkable. Let's take a walk through! The front wall of the house is a 25' tall wall of glass. Inside this wall is a sunny, inviting living room that glows by day and by night. Off the living room is a carpeted, wood paneled study/office with an exterior entry door onto a flagstone patio. The dining room area has six glass French doors looking out onto flagstone patios. The gourmet kitchen is designed with friends who cook together in mind. Besides the WOW factor, there are two dishwashers, and pantry shelving with glass doors providing easy reference to the contents. The laundry is off the kitchen for your convenience. Upstairs there is a loft which looks down into the living room plus a bedroom with double doors leading out onto a Juliette balcony. Closet space abounds here. The upstairs bathroom is light gray marble with a glass shower. The first floor bath is granite with a glass shower as well. For winter nights, a gas fireplace is available for cozy evenings. The zoned heat/air conditioning are designed for efficiency and economy. Luxury also abounds here with a spiral staircase to the upstairs. You will appreciate the keyless entry, basement storage, parking pad for two, and fenced back yard. But the location is also prime! Walk to the subway, bicycle or walk the bike path to Georgetown and over 100 restaurants await you. Hurry and call for an appointment because this gorgeous home will not be on the market long. It is available in early July. Bring your mask and call us!