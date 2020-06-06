All apartments in Bethesda
Location

7103 Exfair Road, Bethesda, MD 20814

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,150

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1768 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
key fob access
Live in a Showhouse! This home was featured in the Washington Post for it's unique architecture and beautiful layout. The owner has designed this home with comfort, convenience and beauty in mind; her attention to detail is remarkable. Let's take a walk through! The front wall of the house is a 25' tall wall of glass. Inside this wall is a sunny, inviting living room that glows by day and by night. Off the living room is a carpeted, wood paneled study/office with an exterior entry door onto a flagstone patio. The dining room area has six glass French doors looking out onto flagstone patios. The gourmet kitchen is designed with friends who cook together in mind. Besides the WOW factor, there are two dishwashers, and pantry shelving with glass doors providing easy reference to the contents. The laundry is off the kitchen for your convenience. Upstairs there is a loft which looks down into the living room plus a bedroom with double doors leading out onto a Juliette balcony. Closet space abounds here. The upstairs bathroom is light gray marble with a glass shower. The first floor bath is granite with a glass shower as well. For winter nights, a gas fireplace is available for cozy evenings. The zoned heat/air conditioning are designed for efficiency and economy. Luxury also abounds here with a spiral staircase to the upstairs. You will appreciate the keyless entry, basement storage, parking pad for two, and fenced back yard. But the location is also prime! Walk to the subway, bicycle or walk the bike path to Georgetown and over 100 restaurants await you. Hurry and call for an appointment because this gorgeous home will not be on the market long. It is available in early July. Bring your mask and call us!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7103 EXFAIR ROAD have any available units?
7103 EXFAIR ROAD has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7103 EXFAIR ROAD have?
Some of 7103 EXFAIR ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7103 EXFAIR ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7103 EXFAIR ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7103 EXFAIR ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7103 EXFAIR ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 7103 EXFAIR ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 7103 EXFAIR ROAD does offer parking.
Does 7103 EXFAIR ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7103 EXFAIR ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7103 EXFAIR ROAD have a pool?
No, 7103 EXFAIR ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7103 EXFAIR ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7103 EXFAIR ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7103 EXFAIR ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7103 EXFAIR ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7103 EXFAIR ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7103 EXFAIR ROAD has units with air conditioning.
