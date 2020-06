Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Much house for the money! Cozy community inside the Beltway convenient to I 495, I 270, No. VA, DC. Cool Family Rm addition with potbelly stove on main level a step down from the living room - open feeling and lots of windows. Entry level is foyer, rec room, bedroom/office and a full bath; Large deck to enjoy rear garden. Spacious carport. Prefer long term lease. Check out the school cluster!