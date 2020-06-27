7 DUDLEY COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SUITES and Upstairs Laundry. Entire unit is freshly painted. Stainless Steel Fridge installed. Large bedrooms each with private bathrooms. Table Space Kitchen w/ Stainless Appliances. Wood Burning Fireplace, Large Covered Balcony. One Permit for parking in spaces directly in front of unit and lots of additional parking steps away on Dudley Lane. Private Community pool included in Condo Fee. Gas Heating and Hot Water. This one is a winner with space, 2 levels, Pool, Metro , Pet Friendly Near Maplewood Park. WJ Schools w/ Bus Service.