Bethesda, MD
7 DUDLEY COURT
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:00 AM

7 DUDLEY COURT

7 Dudley Court · No Longer Available
Location

7 Dudley Court, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SUITES and Upstairs Laundry. Entire unit is freshly painted. Stainless Steel Fridge installed. Large bedrooms each with private bathrooms. Table Space Kitchen w/ Stainless Appliances. Wood Burning Fireplace, Large Covered Balcony. One Permit for parking in spaces directly in front of unit and lots of additional parking steps away on Dudley Lane. Private Community pool included in Condo Fee. Gas Heating and Hot Water. This one is a winner with space, 2 levels, Pool, Metro , Pet Friendly Near Maplewood Park. WJ Schools w/ Bus Service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 DUDLEY COURT have any available units?
7 DUDLEY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 7 DUDLEY COURT have?
Some of 7 DUDLEY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 DUDLEY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7 DUDLEY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 DUDLEY COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 DUDLEY COURT is pet friendly.
Does 7 DUDLEY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7 DUDLEY COURT offers parking.
Does 7 DUDLEY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 DUDLEY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 DUDLEY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 7 DUDLEY COURT has a pool.
Does 7 DUDLEY COURT have accessible units?
No, 7 DUDLEY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7 DUDLEY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 DUDLEY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 DUDLEY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 DUDLEY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
