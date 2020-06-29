All apartments in Bethesda
Bethesda, MD
6930 SELKIRK DRIVE
Last updated April 3 2019 at 4:49 AM

6930 SELKIRK DRIVE

6930 Selkirk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6930 Selkirk Drive, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
tennis court
This unique 4,500 square foot 4-5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths mid-century is nestled in acres of woods, an oasis in Bethesda. In addition, it has a generous three-car garage, covered surround decks, and a huge screened porch. It is partially furnished, ready to step in. Wherever you look, you see surprising natural beauty, including a koi pond with waterfalls. Indoor-outdoor living at its best, rain or shine. UPSTAIRSLiving room with wood fireplace.Kitchen. Breakfast area. Dining room with wood fireplace. Huge screened porch with teak furniture, deck chairs and lounge chairs. Deck with grill connected to natural gas. Surround decks. 3-4 bedrooms, 3 baths. The master suite has beautifully appointed she & he walk-in closets, a bathroom suite with sizable shower -and steam room, wide cabinet with two sinks, separate Toto Washlet toilet, laundry room, an art & cuddle room with natural gas fireplace, an outdoor jacuzzi, and a private deck. DOWNSTAIRSA huge den with kitchen, Peter Vitalie billiards table, sitting area, board games, books on shelves, and a wood fireplace. Another large den with gym equipment, big TV and relax sofas. An en-suite bedroom, 1.5 baths.Large office. Spacious utility room. SCHOOLSNear Bethesda public schools: Bannockburn elementary, Pyle middle school, Whitman high school. Near Bethesda private schools nearby: Landon boys school, Holton Arms girls school, St Bart catholic boys and girls school. A short ride to the French and German Intenational schools. A short ride to other Bethesda and Potomac private schools. Several pre-schools in the neighborhood. TRANSPORTATIONMultiple alternative routes into DC and Georgetown via River Road, Massachusetts Ave, Wisconsin Ave, MacArthur Blvd, Clara Barton Parkway, and George Washington Parkway. Easy access to the Beltway and 270. Red Line Metro: 2 minute walk and 10 minute ride with T2 bus to Friendship Heights metro; or 2 minute walk and 10 minute ride with RideOn bus to Bethesda metro. Bicycle: paths from home all the way to Georgetown. Walks: from home thru a lush neighborhood to the Potomac, the C&O Canal National Park and the Cabin John Creek Park. Various playgrounds and free tennis courts in the neighborhood. MEDICALShort ride to Johns Hopkins Suburban Hospital, Johns Hopkins Sibley Hospital, and multiple medical centers. SHOPPING and RESTAURANTSShort ride to Montgomery Mall and Tysons Corner Malls, various supermarkets, Whole Foods, Trader Joe~s, bakeries, hardware stores, and plentiful restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6930 SELKIRK DRIVE have any available units?
6930 SELKIRK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6930 SELKIRK DRIVE have?
Some of 6930 SELKIRK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6930 SELKIRK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6930 SELKIRK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6930 SELKIRK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6930 SELKIRK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 6930 SELKIRK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6930 SELKIRK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6930 SELKIRK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6930 SELKIRK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6930 SELKIRK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6930 SELKIRK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6930 SELKIRK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6930 SELKIRK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6930 SELKIRK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6930 SELKIRK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6930 SELKIRK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6930 SELKIRK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
