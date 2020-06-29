6930 SELKIRK DRIVE

Amenities

This unique 4,500 square foot 4-5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths mid-century is nestled in acres of woods, an oasis in Bethesda. In addition, it has a generous three-car garage, covered surround decks, and a huge screened porch. It is partially furnished, ready to step in. Wherever you look, you see surprising natural beauty, including a koi pond with waterfalls. Indoor-outdoor living at its best, rain or shine. UPSTAIRSLiving room with wood fireplace.Kitchen. Breakfast area. Dining room with wood fireplace. Huge screened porch with teak furniture, deck chairs and lounge chairs. Deck with grill connected to natural gas. Surround decks. 3-4 bedrooms, 3 baths. The master suite has beautifully appointed she & he walk-in closets, a bathroom suite with sizable shower -and steam room, wide cabinet with two sinks, separate Toto Washlet toilet, laundry room, an art & cuddle room with natural gas fireplace, an outdoor jacuzzi, and a private deck. DOWNSTAIRSA huge den with kitchen, Peter Vitalie billiards table, sitting area, board games, books on shelves, and a wood fireplace. Another large den with gym equipment, big TV and relax sofas. An en-suite bedroom, 1.5 baths.Large office. Spacious utility room. SCHOOLSNear Bethesda public schools: Bannockburn elementary, Pyle middle school, Whitman high school. Near Bethesda private schools nearby: Landon boys school, Holton Arms girls school, St Bart catholic boys and girls school. A short ride to the French and German Intenational schools. A short ride to other Bethesda and Potomac private schools. Several pre-schools in the neighborhood. TRANSPORTATIONMultiple alternative routes into DC and Georgetown via River Road, Massachusetts Ave, Wisconsin Ave, MacArthur Blvd, Clara Barton Parkway, and George Washington Parkway. Easy access to the Beltway and 270. Red Line Metro: 2 minute walk and 10 minute ride with T2 bus to Friendship Heights metro; or 2 minute walk and 10 minute ride with RideOn bus to Bethesda metro. Bicycle: paths from home all the way to Georgetown. Walks: from home thru a lush neighborhood to the Potomac, the C&O Canal National Park and the Cabin John Creek Park. Various playgrounds and free tennis courts in the neighborhood. MEDICALShort ride to Johns Hopkins Suburban Hospital, Johns Hopkins Sibley Hospital, and multiple medical centers. SHOPPING and RESTAURANTSShort ride to Montgomery Mall and Tysons Corner Malls, various supermarkets, Whole Foods, Trader Joe~s, bakeries, hardware stores, and plentiful restaurants.