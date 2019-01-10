6715 HILLANDALE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Location, locationl DOWNTOWN BETHESDA!!! Great 1bd/1ba condo,w/upgraded kitchen & bath. Good closet space,Berber carpet,tile flooring & washer & dryer in unit. Water & Gas included in rent, 2 parking spaces available. Less than 1 mile to Bethesda Metro,walk to bus stop, groceries, pharmacy, restaurants galore, movies and much more! DON'T NEED A CAR! . ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.