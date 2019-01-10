All apartments in Bethesda
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
6715 HILLANDALE ROAD
Last updated March 13 2020 at 2:11 AM

6715 HILLANDALE ROAD

6715 Hillandale Road · No Longer Available
Location

6715 Hillandale Road, Bethesda, MD 20815

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Location, locationl DOWNTOWN BETHESDA!!! Great 1bd/1ba condo,w/upgraded kitchen & bath. Good closet space,Berber carpet,tile flooring & washer & dryer in unit. Water & Gas included in rent, 2 parking spaces available. Less than 1 mile to Bethesda Metro,walk to bus stop, groceries, pharmacy, restaurants galore, movies and much more! DON'T NEED A CAR! . ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6715 HILLANDALE ROAD have any available units?
6715 HILLANDALE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6715 HILLANDALE ROAD have?
Some of 6715 HILLANDALE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6715 HILLANDALE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6715 HILLANDALE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6715 HILLANDALE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6715 HILLANDALE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 6715 HILLANDALE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6715 HILLANDALE ROAD offers parking.
Does 6715 HILLANDALE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6715 HILLANDALE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6715 HILLANDALE ROAD have a pool?
No, 6715 HILLANDALE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6715 HILLANDALE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6715 HILLANDALE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6715 HILLANDALE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6715 HILLANDALE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6715 HILLANDALE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6715 HILLANDALE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

