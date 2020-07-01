Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking

6636 Hillandale Rd Available 04/01/20 Renovated 3 BR 2.5 BA in Bethesda!!! - Renters warehouse is proud to offer this Gorgeous FULLY RENOVATED 3bd/2.5 bth home. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen w/ plenty of storage, granite counters, new SS appliances & full-size washer/dryer. Family room features built-in bookcases, wood-burning fireplace, & nice size deck. Master bedroom has two closets,. Bathrooms are updated w/ modern finishes. 2 reserved parking spaces! Located 0.6 miles from Downtown Bethesda! Walk to 50+ restaurants, shops, fitness cntrs and grocery. $50 non-refundable application fee, $10/month utility and maintenance reduction program added to rent. $99 move-in charge/property. Contact Brian through link to schedule showing.



