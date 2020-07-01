All apartments in Bethesda
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
6636 Hillandale Rd
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

6636 Hillandale Rd

6636 Hillandale Road · No Longer Available
Location

6636 Hillandale Road, Bethesda, MD 20815

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
6636 Hillandale Rd Available 04/01/20 Renovated 3 BR 2.5 BA in Bethesda!!! - Renters warehouse is proud to offer this Gorgeous FULLY RENOVATED 3bd/2.5 bth home. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen w/ plenty of storage, granite counters, new SS appliances & full-size washer/dryer. Family room features built-in bookcases, wood-burning fireplace, & nice size deck. Master bedroom has two closets,. Bathrooms are updated w/ modern finishes. 2 reserved parking spaces! Located 0.6 miles from Downtown Bethesda! Walk to 50+ restaurants, shops, fitness cntrs and grocery. $50 non-refundable application fee, $10/month utility and maintenance reduction program added to rent. $99 move-in charge/property. Contact Brian through link to schedule showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6636 Hillandale Rd have any available units?
6636 Hillandale Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6636 Hillandale Rd have?
Some of 6636 Hillandale Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6636 Hillandale Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6636 Hillandale Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6636 Hillandale Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6636 Hillandale Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6636 Hillandale Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6636 Hillandale Rd offers parking.
Does 6636 Hillandale Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6636 Hillandale Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6636 Hillandale Rd have a pool?
No, 6636 Hillandale Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6636 Hillandale Rd have accessible units?
No, 6636 Hillandale Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6636 Hillandale Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6636 Hillandale Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6636 Hillandale Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6636 Hillandale Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

