Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool guest parking

Sunny and Updated 2 level End unit Town House with 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half bath.Wood floors cover the first level. Guest parking, Norwood park, Located in desirable Kenwood Forest development. it has separate dinning room opens to a privet side dec. Walk to all that downtown Bethesda has to offer: Metro, shops, grocery stores, resturans, park, walk / bike trials, public pool and much more. Close to NIH and Water Reed, easy access to Washington DC and 495beltway