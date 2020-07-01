All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 6604 BRIGADOON DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
6604 BRIGADOON DR
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:58 PM

6604 BRIGADOON DR

6604 Brigadoon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6604 Brigadoon Drive, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lease for 6 to 12 months!!!Bright and beautiful contemporary home..open floor plan. Totally renovated. Recessed lights and hardwood floors throughout . It features a sun-filled studio on main level; large family room on first upper level. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and attached bathroom with tub and separated shower. The second bedroom has an attached bathroom too. This house is minutes from downtown Bethesda and three blocks from metrobus stop to Friendship Heights Station. House is vacant. The owner is offering a 6 to 12 months lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6604 BRIGADOON DR have any available units?
6604 BRIGADOON DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6604 BRIGADOON DR have?
Some of 6604 BRIGADOON DR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6604 BRIGADOON DR currently offering any rent specials?
6604 BRIGADOON DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6604 BRIGADOON DR pet-friendly?
No, 6604 BRIGADOON DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 6604 BRIGADOON DR offer parking?
Yes, 6604 BRIGADOON DR offers parking.
Does 6604 BRIGADOON DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6604 BRIGADOON DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6604 BRIGADOON DR have a pool?
No, 6604 BRIGADOON DR does not have a pool.
Does 6604 BRIGADOON DR have accessible units?
No, 6604 BRIGADOON DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6604 BRIGADOON DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6604 BRIGADOON DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 6604 BRIGADOON DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6604 BRIGADOON DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Triangle Towers
4853 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Pooks Hill Tower & Court
3 Pooks Hill Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Flats at Bethesda Avenue
7170 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20815
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
Bainbridge Bethesda
4918 Saint Elmo Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Bethesda Place
7701 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Flats 8300
8300 Wisconsin Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
7770 Norfolk
7770 Norfolk Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with BalconyBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University