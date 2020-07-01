Lease for 6 to 12 months!!!Bright and beautiful contemporary home..open floor plan. Totally renovated. Recessed lights and hardwood floors throughout . It features a sun-filled studio on main level; large family room on first upper level. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and attached bathroom with tub and separated shower. The second bedroom has an attached bathroom too. This house is minutes from downtown Bethesda and three blocks from metrobus stop to Friendship Heights Station. House is vacant. The owner is offering a 6 to 12 months lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6604 BRIGADOON DR have any available units?
6604 BRIGADOON DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6604 BRIGADOON DR have?
Some of 6604 BRIGADOON DR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6604 BRIGADOON DR currently offering any rent specials?
6604 BRIGADOON DR is not currently offering any rent specials.