6604 BRIGADOON DR

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Lease for 6 to 12 months!!!Bright and beautiful contemporary home..open floor plan. Totally renovated. Recessed lights and hardwood floors throughout . It features a sun-filled studio on main level; large family room on first upper level. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and attached bathroom with tub and separated shower. The second bedroom has an attached bathroom too. This house is minutes from downtown Bethesda and three blocks from metrobus stop to Friendship Heights Station. House is vacant. The owner is offering a 6 to 12 months lease.