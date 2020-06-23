6436 Bannockburn Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful home for rent in sought after Bethesda! VERY FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS: 6 MONTH MAX OR MONTH-TO-MONTH. Spacious, light-filled home with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, freshly painted with refinished hardwood floors. Private, fully fenced rear yard with deck. Large basement family room. Pets ok on a case-by case basis.

Beautiful home for rent in sought after Bethesda! VERY FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS: 6 MONTH MAX OR MONTH-TO-MONTH. Spacious, light-filled home with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, freshly painted with refinished hardwood floors. Private, fully fenced rear yard with deck. Large basement family room. Pets ok on a case-by case basis.