6420 GARNETT DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Best Unobstructed view of KG&CC golf course! 4 BD/3-1/2 BA - immaculate & updated home on beautiful street in BCC Cluster. E-Z access to I-495/downtown/Bethesda Shops/Restaurants/Crescent Trail! Offering 12-24 mo. Rental at $7,250/mo AVAIL. Immediately. Major renovations done in 2017, this home offers great family/entertaining space w/2 fireplaces and hardwood floors. Sit on your deck w/your morning coffee and enjoy the golfers, the cherry blossoms, fireworks and the privacy!Open House Sunday, Dec. 1 - 1:00-3:00 (Owner/Agent)