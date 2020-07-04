All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 6420 GARNETT DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
6420 GARNETT DR
Last updated December 1 2019 at 12:12 PM

6420 GARNETT DR

6420 Garnett Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6420 Garnett Dr, Bethesda, MD 20815

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Best Unobstructed view of KG&CC golf course! 4 BD/3-1/2 BA - immaculate & updated home on beautiful street in BCC Cluster. E-Z access to I-495/downtown/Bethesda Shops/Restaurants/Crescent Trail! Offering 12-24 mo. Rental at $7,250/mo AVAIL. Immediately. Major renovations done in 2017, this home offers great family/entertaining space w/2 fireplaces and hardwood floors. Sit on your deck w/your morning coffee and enjoy the golfers, the cherry blossoms, fireworks and the privacy!Open House Sunday, Dec. 1 - 1:00-3:00 (Owner/Agent)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6420 GARNETT DR have any available units?
6420 GARNETT DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6420 GARNETT DR have?
Some of 6420 GARNETT DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6420 GARNETT DR currently offering any rent specials?
6420 GARNETT DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6420 GARNETT DR pet-friendly?
No, 6420 GARNETT DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 6420 GARNETT DR offer parking?
Yes, 6420 GARNETT DR offers parking.
Does 6420 GARNETT DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6420 GARNETT DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6420 GARNETT DR have a pool?
No, 6420 GARNETT DR does not have a pool.
Does 6420 GARNETT DR have accessible units?
No, 6420 GARNETT DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6420 GARNETT DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6420 GARNETT DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 6420 GARNETT DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6420 GARNETT DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solaire Bethesda on Woodmont
7077 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Brody
4901 Montgomery Lane
Bethesda, MD 20814
Flats at Bethesda Avenue
7170 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20815
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
Element 28
100 Commerce Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
Bethesda Place
7701 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
7770 Norfolk
7770 Norfolk Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Gallery Bethesda II
4850 Rugby Avenue
Bethesda, MD 20814

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with BalconyBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University