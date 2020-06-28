6414 WILSON LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

VERY CHARMING HOME IN PRIME LOCATION!! 2 blocks from Landon and Pyle Elem School! RENOVATED KITCHEN with granite, spacious living room and familyl room/fin basement, lower level 1 has separate bedroom and bathroom, 1/2 the garage was converted to a play room, rear patio, ample closet space, 2 closets in master br, Both uppstairs bathrooms have been update ** Property sits on an access road not directly on Wilson. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.