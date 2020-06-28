All apartments in Bethesda
6414 WILSON LANE

6414 Wilson Lane
Location

6414 Wilson Lane, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
VERY CHARMING HOME IN PRIME LOCATION!! 2 blocks from Landon and Pyle Elem School! RENOVATED KITCHEN with granite, spacious living room and familyl room/fin basement, lower level 1 has separate bedroom and bathroom, 1/2 the garage was converted to a play room, rear patio, ample closet space, 2 closets in master br, Both uppstairs bathrooms have been update ** Property sits on an access road not directly on Wilson. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6414 WILSON LANE have any available units?
6414 WILSON LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6414 WILSON LANE have?
Some of 6414 WILSON LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6414 WILSON LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6414 WILSON LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6414 WILSON LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6414 WILSON LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 6414 WILSON LANE offer parking?
Yes, 6414 WILSON LANE offers parking.
Does 6414 WILSON LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6414 WILSON LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6414 WILSON LANE have a pool?
No, 6414 WILSON LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6414 WILSON LANE have accessible units?
No, 6414 WILSON LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6414 WILSON LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6414 WILSON LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6414 WILSON LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6414 WILSON LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
