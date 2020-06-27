All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 6216 GOODVIEW ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
6216 GOODVIEW ST
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:49 AM

6216 GOODVIEW ST

6216 Goodview Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6216 Goodview Street, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Very large and beautiful updated rambler. 3 bedrooms on the main level and three bedrooms on the daylight lower level.Beautiful Pella windows and doors throughout. Fantastic entertaining space and everyday living space. Beautiful space and beautiful condition. owner is the agent.The living room is large and so is the dining room.The main level family room is lg with a fireplace. App 4900 sq ft

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6216 GOODVIEW ST have any available units?
6216 GOODVIEW ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6216 GOODVIEW ST have?
Some of 6216 GOODVIEW ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6216 GOODVIEW ST currently offering any rent specials?
6216 GOODVIEW ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6216 GOODVIEW ST pet-friendly?
No, 6216 GOODVIEW ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 6216 GOODVIEW ST offer parking?
Yes, 6216 GOODVIEW ST offers parking.
Does 6216 GOODVIEW ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6216 GOODVIEW ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6216 GOODVIEW ST have a pool?
No, 6216 GOODVIEW ST does not have a pool.
Does 6216 GOODVIEW ST have accessible units?
No, 6216 GOODVIEW ST does not have accessible units.
Does 6216 GOODVIEW ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6216 GOODVIEW ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 6216 GOODVIEW ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 6216 GOODVIEW ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Triangle Towers
4853 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Pooks Hill Tower & Court
3 Pooks Hill Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
7001 Arlington at Bethesda
7001 Arlington Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Gallery Bethesda
4800 Auburn Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Whitney
7707 Wisconsin Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Bethesda Place
7701 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Upstairs at Bethesda Row
7131 Arlington Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Flats 8300
8300 Wisconsin Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with BalconyBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University