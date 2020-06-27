Very large and beautiful updated rambler. 3 bedrooms on the main level and three bedrooms on the daylight lower level.Beautiful Pella windows and doors throughout. Fantastic entertaining space and everyday living space. Beautiful space and beautiful condition. owner is the agent.The living room is large and so is the dining room.The main level family room is lg with a fireplace. App 4900 sq ft
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 6216 GOODVIEW ST have?
Some of 6216 GOODVIEW ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
