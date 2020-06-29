6210 WAGNER LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool table

How easy is this?! Fully furnished (with everything!) and utterly charming. Move right in. Located near Glen Echo, Bannockburn, trails and canal with easy access to DC, 495, 270 and Clara Barton Pkwy. An outdoor enthusiast's dream. House has been lovingly renovated with a unique, very inviting style. Kitchen is renovated, open and appropriate for any level chef. Third floor addition has a treehouse feel, private MBR/MBA and two additional rooms (home office? den? bedroom?). Lower level has a pool table plus plenty of room to watch a good movie. The screened porch you won't want to leave. Available immediately for up to 12 months. PLEASE FOLLOW ALL CDC GUIDELINES FOR SHOWINGS.