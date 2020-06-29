All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 6210 WAGNER LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
6210 WAGNER LANE
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:33 AM

6210 WAGNER LANE

6210 Wagner Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6210 Wagner Lane, Bethesda, MD 20816

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
pool table
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool table
How easy is this?! Fully furnished (with everything!) and utterly charming. Move right in. Located near Glen Echo, Bannockburn, trails and canal with easy access to DC, 495, 270 and Clara Barton Pkwy. An outdoor enthusiast's dream. House has been lovingly renovated with a unique, very inviting style. Kitchen is renovated, open and appropriate for any level chef. Third floor addition has a treehouse feel, private MBR/MBA and two additional rooms (home office? den? bedroom?). Lower level has a pool table plus plenty of room to watch a good movie. The screened porch you won't want to leave. Available immediately for up to 12 months. PLEASE FOLLOW ALL CDC GUIDELINES FOR SHOWINGS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6210 WAGNER LANE have any available units?
6210 WAGNER LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6210 WAGNER LANE have?
Some of 6210 WAGNER LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6210 WAGNER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6210 WAGNER LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6210 WAGNER LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6210 WAGNER LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 6210 WAGNER LANE offer parking?
No, 6210 WAGNER LANE does not offer parking.
Does 6210 WAGNER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6210 WAGNER LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6210 WAGNER LANE have a pool?
No, 6210 WAGNER LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6210 WAGNER LANE have accessible units?
No, 6210 WAGNER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6210 WAGNER LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6210 WAGNER LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6210 WAGNER LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6210 WAGNER LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solaire Bethesda on Woodmont
7077 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Pooks Hill Tower & Court
3 Pooks Hill Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
Bainbridge Bethesda
4918 Saint Elmo Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Bethesda Place
7701 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Upstairs at Bethesda Row
7131 Arlington Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave
Bethesda, MD 20816
The Palisades of Bethesda
4835 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with GymBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University