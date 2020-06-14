6120 River Rd

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 Charming, Furnished 4 BR Farmhouse in Bethesda - Property Id: 99774



This charming 4 bedroom farmhouse is furnished with antiques, handcrafted furniture and a fully stocked kitchen. Offering the down-home comfort of an earlier era, the house has a working fireplace, shady porches, a separate dining room, den**, and a large laundry room. Situated on private quarter acre lot, the property is less than 2 miles from downtown Bethesda and a block from a bus that goes directly to NIH and the Bethesda Metro.



The house sleeps 6 people very comfortably and is ideal for families on temporary assignment in the DC area who want to be in the Walt Whitman school district. Pets are welcome with a fully refundable $500 pet deposit...and will really enjoy roaming the wooded property.



Both short & long term leases are offered, with discounts available on longer-term rentals:

$4,000/mo (month by month, includes utilities)

$3,500/mo (6 - 11 months)

$3,000/mo (12 months or more)

-----

** den furnishing can be converted on request to provide a 5th bedroom

