Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
6120 River Rd
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:52 AM

6120 River Rd

6120 River Road · (202) 905-6103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Bethesda
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location

6120 River Road, Bethesda, MD 20817

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 1.5 baths, $3500 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,500

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Available 08/01/20 Charming, Furnished 4 BR Farmhouse in Bethesda - Property Id: 99774

This charming 4 bedroom farmhouse is furnished with antiques, handcrafted furniture and a fully stocked kitchen. Offering the down-home comfort of an earlier era, the house has a working fireplace, shady porches, a separate dining room, den**, and a large laundry room. Situated on private quarter acre lot, the property is less than 2 miles from downtown Bethesda and a block from a bus that goes directly to NIH and the Bethesda Metro.

The house sleeps 6 people very comfortably and is ideal for families on temporary assignment in the DC area who want to be in the Walt Whitman school district. Pets are welcome with a fully refundable $500 pet deposit...and will really enjoy roaming the wooded property.

Both short & long term leases are offered, with discounts available on longer-term rentals:
$4,000/mo (month by month, includes utilities)
$3,500/mo (6 - 11 months)
$3,000/mo (12 months or more)
-----
** den furnishing can be converted on request to provide a 5th bedroom
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99774
Property Id 99774

(RLNE5833702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6120 River Rd have any available units?
6120 River Rd has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6120 River Rd have?
Some of 6120 River Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6120 River Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6120 River Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6120 River Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6120 River Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6120 River Rd offer parking?
No, 6120 River Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6120 River Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6120 River Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6120 River Rd have a pool?
No, 6120 River Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6120 River Rd have accessible units?
No, 6120 River Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6120 River Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6120 River Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 6120 River Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6120 River Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
