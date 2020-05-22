All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 5910 OVERLEA ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
5910 OVERLEA ROAD
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:03 AM

5910 OVERLEA ROAD

5910 Overlea Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5910 Overlea Road, Bethesda, MD 20816

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Generous Cape Cod house with spacious and comfortable rooms. This classic 5-bedroom 5-bath property offers a formal Living & Dining Room, an Eat-in Kitchen, and a wonderful Family Room with a windows wall that allows to plenty of natural light. Hardwoods throughout main and upper level. Large enclosed backyard with full fence, giving you a great private space for enjoyment. Fully finished basement, and 2 car garages. All this, located in a comfortable and welcoming neighborhood. Close to the Capital Crescent Trail. Available 8/1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5910 OVERLEA ROAD have any available units?
5910 OVERLEA ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5910 OVERLEA ROAD have?
Some of 5910 OVERLEA ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5910 OVERLEA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5910 OVERLEA ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5910 OVERLEA ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5910 OVERLEA ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5910 OVERLEA ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5910 OVERLEA ROAD offers parking.
Does 5910 OVERLEA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5910 OVERLEA ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5910 OVERLEA ROAD have a pool?
No, 5910 OVERLEA ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5910 OVERLEA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5910 OVERLEA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5910 OVERLEA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5910 OVERLEA ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5910 OVERLEA ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5910 OVERLEA ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Triangle Towers
4853 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Metropolitan
7620 Old Georgetown Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Flats at Bethesda Avenue
7170 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20815
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
Element 28
100 Commerce Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
Bainbridge Bethesda
4918 Saint Elmo Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Upstairs at Bethesda Row
7131 Arlington Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Gallery Bethesda II
4850 Rugby Avenue
Bethesda, MD 20814

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with BalconyBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University