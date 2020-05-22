5910 OVERLEA ROAD

Amenities
Generous Cape Cod house with spacious and comfortable rooms. This classic 5-bedroom 5-bath property offers a formal Living & Dining Room, an Eat-in Kitchen, and a wonderful Family Room with a windows wall that allows to plenty of natural light. Hardwoods throughout main and upper level. Large enclosed backyard with full fence, giving you a great private space for enjoyment. Fully finished basement, and 2 car garages. All this, located in a comfortable and welcoming neighborhood. Close to the Capital Crescent Trail. Available 8/1