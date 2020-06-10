All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 5909 Massachusetts Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
5909 Massachusetts Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:54 AM

5909 Massachusetts Ave

5909 Massachusetts Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5909 Massachusetts Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20816

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5909 Massachusetts Ave, Bethesda, MD 20816 - Ideal location! Whitman school district! Spacious, light-filled 4 bedroom and 3 full bath home w/garage in Bethesda. Featuring renovated kitchen with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Other features include open floor plan with floor to ceiling windows, hardwood floors throughout, vaulted ceilings, 2 fireplaces, built in bookcases, custom shelving and plenty of skylights. Entry level bedroom & full bath with lots of storage. Enjoy the outdoor space with two tier patio, your own secluded garage, balcony, fenced rear yard, 1 car garage and plenty of parking. Convenient to fine dining, shopping and commuting. 1 mile to Giant, Safeway, .5 mile to Little Falls Library & Cap Crescent trail, 3 miles to 495, 15 min by bus to Metro.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5421437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5909 Massachusetts Ave have any available units?
5909 Massachusetts Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5909 Massachusetts Ave have?
Some of 5909 Massachusetts Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5909 Massachusetts Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5909 Massachusetts Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5909 Massachusetts Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5909 Massachusetts Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5909 Massachusetts Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5909 Massachusetts Ave offers parking.
Does 5909 Massachusetts Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5909 Massachusetts Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5909 Massachusetts Ave have a pool?
No, 5909 Massachusetts Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5909 Massachusetts Ave have accessible units?
No, 5909 Massachusetts Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5909 Massachusetts Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5909 Massachusetts Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5909 Massachusetts Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5909 Massachusetts Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solaire Bethesda on Woodmont
7077 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Triangle Towers
4853 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Brody
4901 Montgomery Lane
Bethesda, MD 20814
Gallery Bethesda
4800 Auburn Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Bainbridge Bethesda
4918 Saint Elmo Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
7770 Norfolk
7770 Norfolk Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave
Bethesda, MD 20816
The Palisades of Bethesda
4835 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with BalconyBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University