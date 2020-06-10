Amenities

5909 Massachusetts Ave, Bethesda, MD 20816 - Ideal location! Whitman school district! Spacious, light-filled 4 bedroom and 3 full bath home w/garage in Bethesda. Featuring renovated kitchen with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Other features include open floor plan with floor to ceiling windows, hardwood floors throughout, vaulted ceilings, 2 fireplaces, built in bookcases, custom shelving and plenty of skylights. Entry level bedroom & full bath with lots of storage. Enjoy the outdoor space with two tier patio, your own secluded garage, balcony, fenced rear yard, 1 car garage and plenty of parking. Convenient to fine dining, shopping and commuting. 1 mile to Giant, Safeway, .5 mile to Little Falls Library & Cap Crescent trail, 3 miles to 495, 15 min by bus to Metro.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5421437)