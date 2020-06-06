5900 CARLTON LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace extra storage microwave refrigerator

Beautiful Home on Corner Lot w/Fenced Yard, Hardwoods, New Windows & Updates! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full 2 half bath BRICK single family home in Whitman HS District -- awesome for entertaining. Light & Bright Sunroom off of eat-in kitchen w/gas cooking and awesome screened in rear porch great for outdoor eating and relaxation!! Fully-finished basement walks-out to private patio and rear yard. 3 large bedrooms, all upstairs. Master bedroom features attached half-bath. Off & On Street Parking. Shed in rear yard for extra storage. Close to Potomac River, Just off of Mass Ave. Corridor., near shopping & so close to DC!!