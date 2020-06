Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking hot tub

PLEASE CALL AGENT AND SCHEDULE ONLINE 24 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED BEFORE SHOWING THANK YOU ! Stunning Bethesda Luxury ! close to down town Bethesda and NIH easy commute to DC, Virginia ! 7 BR 5 BATH over 3 floors !Marvelous En Suite Master with walk in closets pure luxury throughout !Open Floor Plan flooded with natural light. Loft/High Ceilings with Incredible Stone Fireplace and Gourmet Kitchen large well appointed deck and secluded rear yard ! ~