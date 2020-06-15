All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

5812 Greentree Road

5812 Greentree Road
Location

5812 Greentree Road, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
basketball court
tennis court
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
internet access
tennis court
I was not able to sell my house so Im going to sell it next Summer. In the meantime, I need a renter who wants a 3 bedroom/2 bath house with a den. Also, there is a large backyard and space for a car. There is a soccer field, tennis courts and basketball very close to the house. Its very close to NIH and downtown Bethesda businesses. You get private full access to the backyard and deck.

This is a short term lease until next March/April when we will put the house in the market. Which is why Im offering at a very low monthly rate.

All Utilities included (Verizon Fios Wifi, Verizon Cable, Water, Electrical)

Note: We do have 2 renters. But they have their own entrance to their apartment in the basement and side unit. You have your own main entrance (front of house) and have the entire access to the backyard and deck. You will never see the other tenants since they are closed off from the main part of the house.

If you are interested or have any questions, please let me know.

NO SMOKERS OR PETS.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5812 Greentree Road have any available units?
5812 Greentree Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5812 Greentree Road have?
Some of 5812 Greentree Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5812 Greentree Road currently offering any rent specials?
5812 Greentree Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5812 Greentree Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5812 Greentree Road is pet friendly.
Does 5812 Greentree Road offer parking?
No, 5812 Greentree Road does not offer parking.
Does 5812 Greentree Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5812 Greentree Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5812 Greentree Road have a pool?
No, 5812 Greentree Road does not have a pool.
Does 5812 Greentree Road have accessible units?
No, 5812 Greentree Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5812 Greentree Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5812 Greentree Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5812 Greentree Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5812 Greentree Road does not have units with air conditioning.

