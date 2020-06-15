5812 Greentree Road

Amenities

I was not able to sell my house so Im going to sell it next Summer. In the meantime, I need a renter who wants a 3 bedroom/2 bath house with a den. Also, there is a large backyard and space for a car. There is a soccer field, tennis courts and basketball very close to the house. Its very close to NIH and downtown Bethesda businesses. You get private full access to the backyard and deck.



This is a short term lease until next March/April when we will put the house in the market. Which is why Im offering at a very low monthly rate.



All Utilities included (Verizon Fios Wifi, Verizon Cable, Water, Electrical)



Note: We do have 2 renters. But they have their own entrance to their apartment in the basement and side unit. You have your own main entrance (front of house) and have the entire access to the backyard and deck. You will never see the other tenants since they are closed off from the main part of the house.



If you are interested or have any questions, please let me know.



NO SMOKERS OR PETS.