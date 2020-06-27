5713 ROCKMERE DRIVE

Amenities

A substantial, classic 6BR/4.5BA Sumner colonial on a quiet street i the heart of this valauble community just a mile or so to the DC line on the west side of Bethesda off Mass. Ave. Four fireplaces, FR off kitchen, two 1st floor dens, finished bsmt, 2-car garage, large private patio, it's just a great house. Will consider a 2-4 year lease, not a 1-yr please. Pets considered. WHITMAN/PYLE/WOODACRES schools. VACANT-Avail mid August, we have a few improvements we will be making including 10K in bath freshening on the 2nd floor and 5K in lower level new LVT flooring!