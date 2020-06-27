All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 5713 ROCKMERE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
5713 ROCKMERE DRIVE
Last updated August 13 2019 at 3:27 AM

5713 ROCKMERE DRIVE

5713 Rockmere Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5713 Rockmere Drive, Bethesda, MD 20816

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A substantial, classic 6BR/4.5BA Sumner colonial on a quiet street i the heart of this valauble community just a mile or so to the DC line on the west side of Bethesda off Mass. Ave. Four fireplaces, FR off kitchen, two 1st floor dens, finished bsmt, 2-car garage, large private patio, it's just a great house. Will consider a 2-4 year lease, not a 1-yr please. Pets considered. WHITMAN/PYLE/WOODACRES schools. VACANT-Avail mid August, we have a few improvements we will be making including 10K in bath freshening on the 2nd floor and 5K in lower level new LVT flooring!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5713 ROCKMERE DRIVE have any available units?
5713 ROCKMERE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5713 ROCKMERE DRIVE have?
Some of 5713 ROCKMERE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5713 ROCKMERE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5713 ROCKMERE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5713 ROCKMERE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5713 ROCKMERE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5713 ROCKMERE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5713 ROCKMERE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5713 ROCKMERE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5713 ROCKMERE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5713 ROCKMERE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5713 ROCKMERE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5713 ROCKMERE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5713 ROCKMERE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5713 ROCKMERE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5713 ROCKMERE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5713 ROCKMERE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5713 ROCKMERE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Best Cities for Families 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Triangle Towers
4853 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Metropolitan
7620 Old Georgetown Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
Gallery Bethesda
4800 Auburn Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Bainbridge Bethesda
4918 Saint Elmo Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Bethesda Place
7701 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave
Bethesda, MD 20816
Gallery Bethesda II
4850 Rugby Avenue
Bethesda, MD 20814

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with BalconyBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University