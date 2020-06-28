5700 NEWINGTON ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This Pristine and updated 4BR, 3BA FIVE LEVEL SPLIT is in the sought-after Mass. Ave. corridor and just a stone~s throw away from Woodacres Elementary School and park. The first floor features a living room with one wall of windows and a fireplace, a separate dining room with chair railings and French doors to a glassed-in sun porch that leads to a large yard and an updated kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. The first upper level has a spacious master bedroom with an updated separate shower bath and walk-in closet. In addition, there are 2 other nice size bedrooms and an updated hall bath. The hardwood floors on the main and 2nd level have been refinished. The 2nd upper level has a large "BONUS" room with four windows. The lower level has an above ground, walkout FR with 2nd f/p. The 2nd lower level has a bedroom, full shower bath and a 2nd family room. The home sits on a beautifully landscaped yard with a private side/back yard area. Public transportation is within walking distance and the home is in the Woodacres/Pyle/Whitman schools districts.