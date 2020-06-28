All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:45 AM

5700 NEWINGTON ROAD

5700 Newington Road · No Longer Available
Location

5700 Newington Road, Bethesda, MD 20816

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This Pristine and updated 4BR, 3BA FIVE LEVEL SPLIT is in the sought-after Mass. Ave. corridor and just a stone~s throw away from Woodacres Elementary School and park. The first floor features a living room with one wall of windows and a fireplace, a separate dining room with chair railings and French doors to a glassed-in sun porch that leads to a large yard and an updated kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. The first upper level has a spacious master bedroom with an updated separate shower bath and walk-in closet. In addition, there are 2 other nice size bedrooms and an updated hall bath. The hardwood floors on the main and 2nd level have been refinished. The 2nd upper level has a large "BONUS" room with four windows. The lower level has an above ground, walkout FR with 2nd f/p. The 2nd lower level has a bedroom, full shower bath and a 2nd family room. The home sits on a beautifully landscaped yard with a private side/back yard area. Public transportation is within walking distance and the home is in the Woodacres/Pyle/Whitman schools districts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5700 NEWINGTON ROAD have any available units?
5700 NEWINGTON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5700 NEWINGTON ROAD have?
Some of 5700 NEWINGTON ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5700 NEWINGTON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5700 NEWINGTON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5700 NEWINGTON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5700 NEWINGTON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5700 NEWINGTON ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5700 NEWINGTON ROAD offers parking.
Does 5700 NEWINGTON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5700 NEWINGTON ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5700 NEWINGTON ROAD have a pool?
No, 5700 NEWINGTON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5700 NEWINGTON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5700 NEWINGTON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5700 NEWINGTON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5700 NEWINGTON ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5700 NEWINGTON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5700 NEWINGTON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
