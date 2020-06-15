5511 Huntington Parkway

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Ready to GO!! Beautifully Renovated Contemporary Home in Greenwich Forest - Gorgeous 4BD/3BA gem seconds to Downtown Bethesda & NIH. Amazing LOCATION!!! Gleaming wood floors, wood burning fireplace, cathedral ceilings wiith wood planks. Natural light pours into this beautifully designed space. Updated kitchen with center island, stainless appliances and breakfast bar. Fully finished lower level with rec room and 4th bedroom. On Bus Line to Bethesda M-E-T-R-O. Stroll to downtown Bethesda.

View virtual tour and floor plan here - https://tour.TruPlace.com/property/1787/79714/



(RLNE5116659)