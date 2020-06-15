All apartments in Bethesda
5511 Huntington Parkway

5511 Huntington Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

5511 Huntington Parkway, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Ready to GO!! Beautifully Renovated Contemporary Home in Greenwich Forest - Gorgeous 4BD/3BA gem seconds to Downtown Bethesda & NIH. Amazing LOCATION!!! Gleaming wood floors, wood burning fireplace, cathedral ceilings wiith wood planks. Natural light pours into this beautifully designed space. Updated kitchen with center island, stainless appliances and breakfast bar. Fully finished lower level with rec room and 4th bedroom. On Bus Line to Bethesda M-E-T-R-O. Stroll to downtown Bethesda.
View virtual tour and floor plan here - https://tour.TruPlace.com/property/1787/79714/

(RLNE5116659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5511 Huntington Parkway have any available units?
5511 Huntington Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5511 Huntington Parkway have?
Some of 5511 Huntington Parkway's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5511 Huntington Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
5511 Huntington Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5511 Huntington Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 5511 Huntington Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5511 Huntington Parkway offer parking?
No, 5511 Huntington Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 5511 Huntington Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5511 Huntington Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5511 Huntington Parkway have a pool?
No, 5511 Huntington Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 5511 Huntington Parkway have accessible units?
No, 5511 Huntington Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 5511 Huntington Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 5511 Huntington Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5511 Huntington Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 5511 Huntington Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
