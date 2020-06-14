5429 BUTLER RD

Amenities
Montgomery County - IM Land Area: 0.17AC6,440sf ground floor - 360sf mezz level Mechanical: 200 AMP Elec, Gas, WSSC supplied 6~sprinkler main, 147 new TYCO sprinkler heads, separate domestic supply with new main shut-off, HVAC Ceiling heights: 17~ front, 15.5~ clear - 21~ rear 1 block to Capital Crescent Trail- 7 min to downtown Bethesda, MD- 11 min to Beltway- Rear door with back yard area- 8 stacked parking spaces in front- New rolling garage door- New roof- 2-handler Amana gas furnace + A/C