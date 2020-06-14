All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:39 PM

5429 BUTLER RD

5429 Butler Road · (866) 677-6937
Location

5429 Butler Road, Bethesda, MD 20816

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$15,500

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Montgomery County - IM Land Area: 0.17AC6,440sf ground floor - 360sf mezz level Mechanical: 200 AMP Elec, Gas, WSSC supplied 6~sprinkler main, 147 new TYCO sprinkler heads, separate domestic supply with new main shut-off, HVAC Ceiling heights: 17~ front, 15.5~ clear - 21~ rear 1 block to Capital Crescent Trail- 7 min to downtown Bethesda, MD- 11 min to Beltway- Rear door with back yard area- 8 stacked parking spaces in front- New rolling garage door- New roof- 2-handler Amana gas furnace + A/C

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5429 BUTLER RD have any available units?
5429 BUTLER RD has a unit available for $15,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5429 BUTLER RD currently offering any rent specials?
5429 BUTLER RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5429 BUTLER RD pet-friendly?
No, 5429 BUTLER RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5429 BUTLER RD offer parking?
Yes, 5429 BUTLER RD does offer parking.
Does 5429 BUTLER RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5429 BUTLER RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5429 BUTLER RD have a pool?
No, 5429 BUTLER RD does not have a pool.
Does 5429 BUTLER RD have accessible units?
No, 5429 BUTLER RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5429 BUTLER RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5429 BUTLER RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5429 BUTLER RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5429 BUTLER RD has units with air conditioning.
