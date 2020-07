Amenities

Located on a quiet, secluded lane in the heart of Bethesda's sought after BATTERY PARK, this classic 3BR/3BA colonial features an updated Kitchen, a deep, flat backyard perfect for outdoor activities. Quality details new energy efficient heat and A/C, advanced insulation, good sized BRs, two full baths upstairs, Beautifully renovated lower level rec/workout/playroom with new full bath. Easy walk to the center of vibrant Bethesda. WHITMAN/PYLE/BRADLEY HILLS ELEM.