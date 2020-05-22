5406 BLACKISTONE RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Superbly located in desirable and prestigious Westmoreland Hills! Recently renovated/expanded 4BR/3.5BA home with excellent floor plan for relaxing and entertaining! Drenched in light, beaming hardwood floors on all three levels, two marble fireplaces, state-of-the-art kitchen with professional grade stainless (Miele/Bosch appliances), quartz counters, and center island. Spacious family room on the main level with well organized wet bar w/fridge. Backyard is private and fenced--wonderful garden setting with deck, patio, trampoline, etc. Quick access to Bethesda Crescent Trail for walking and biking to DC downtown in 25 min or downtown Bethesda in 20 min. Excellent schools: Westbrook Elementary, Westland Middle School and Bethesda Chevy-Chase IB Program HS are among the highest rated in the state. Private oasis awaits just over the DC line and close to transportation arteries.Please check out the video: https://player.vimeo.com/video/419891671