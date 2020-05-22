All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 5406 BLACKISTONE RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
5406 BLACKISTONE RD
Last updated May 21 2020 at 2:55 AM

5406 BLACKISTONE RD

5406 Blackistone Road · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5406 Blackistone Road, Bethesda, MD 20816

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Superbly located in desirable and prestigious Westmoreland Hills! Recently renovated/expanded 4BR/3.5BA home with excellent floor plan for relaxing and entertaining! Drenched in light, beaming hardwood floors on all three levels, two marble fireplaces, state-of-the-art kitchen with professional grade stainless (Miele/Bosch appliances), quartz counters, and center island. Spacious family room on the main level with well organized wet bar w/fridge. Backyard is private and fenced--wonderful garden setting with deck, patio, trampoline, etc. Quick access to Bethesda Crescent Trail for walking and biking to DC downtown in 25 min or downtown Bethesda in 20 min. Excellent schools: Westbrook Elementary, Westland Middle School and Bethesda Chevy-Chase IB Program HS are among the highest rated in the state. Private oasis awaits just over the DC line and close to transportation arteries.Please check out the video: https://player.vimeo.com/video/419891671

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5406 BLACKISTONE RD have any available units?
5406 BLACKISTONE RD has a unit available for $5,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5406 BLACKISTONE RD have?
Some of 5406 BLACKISTONE RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5406 BLACKISTONE RD currently offering any rent specials?
5406 BLACKISTONE RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5406 BLACKISTONE RD pet-friendly?
No, 5406 BLACKISTONE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5406 BLACKISTONE RD offer parking?
Yes, 5406 BLACKISTONE RD does offer parking.
Does 5406 BLACKISTONE RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5406 BLACKISTONE RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5406 BLACKISTONE RD have a pool?
No, 5406 BLACKISTONE RD does not have a pool.
Does 5406 BLACKISTONE RD have accessible units?
No, 5406 BLACKISTONE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5406 BLACKISTONE RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5406 BLACKISTONE RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5406 BLACKISTONE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5406 BLACKISTONE RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5406 BLACKISTONE RD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Solaire Bethesda on Woodmont
7077 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Triangle Towers
4853 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Brody
4901 Montgomery Lane
Bethesda, MD 20814
Flats at Bethesda Avenue
7170 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20815
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
7001 Arlington at Bethesda
7001 Arlington Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Gallery Bethesda
4800 Auburn Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Element 28
100 Commerce Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with BalconyBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity