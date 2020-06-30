5324 BALTIMORE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse

Stunning brick 3BR/3.5BA colonial with open floor plan on manicured landscaped lot. Located in the heart of Chevy Chase and blocks away from the DC line. Hardwood and ceramic tile flooring; living room with wood-burning fireplace and adjacent study; formal dining room with double exposure leads into butlers pantry and kitchen; renovated gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, granite island and countertops; spacious family room with bay window open to kitchen; Master bedroom addition suite with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and renovated ceramic tile master bath; two additional bedrooms and sitting room with oak hardwood flooring on upper level and fully renovated ceramic tile hall bath; fully-finished lower level including; recreation room, remodeled full bath, separate laundry/storage area; fully fenced backyard features deck, patio, koi pond and extensive hardscape (Landscaping and yard work included in rental price by owner). Only a few blocks to Friendship Heights shopping, restaurants and Metro.